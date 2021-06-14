Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last ninety days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Boston Partners grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 88,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,614. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $857.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.