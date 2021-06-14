Analysts Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 in the last ninety days. 37.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Boston Partners grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 88,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,614. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $857.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

