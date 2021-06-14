Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

