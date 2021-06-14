Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.70 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
Read More: Cryptocurrencies
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.