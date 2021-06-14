Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OIS opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

