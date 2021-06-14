Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $48.82 on Monday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

