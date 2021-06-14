Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report $17.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $19.05 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.82 billion to $78.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $79.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

