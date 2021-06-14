Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 43,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,382. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $950,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

