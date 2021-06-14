Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $187.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.24. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $133.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

