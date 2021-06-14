Analysts Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target at $42.88

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANDHF. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

ANDHF remained flat at $$30.22 during trading hours on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

