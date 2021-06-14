Analysts Set Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,177. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

