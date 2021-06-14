Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $93.33

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Life Storage by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Life Storage by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Life Storage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.