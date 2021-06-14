Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target at $32.75

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 1,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,594. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
