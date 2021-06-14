Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $32.00

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,578. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.