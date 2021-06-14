Analysts Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $36.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

