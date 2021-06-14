Analyzing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Canaan alerts:

15.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canaan and Ambarella, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambarella 1 3 11 0 2.67

Ambarella has a consensus price target of $112.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80%

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.24, meaning that its share price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Ambarella’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 24.43 N/A N/A N/A Ambarella $222.99 million 16.97 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -61.72

Canaan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambarella.

Summary

Canaan beats Ambarella on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras; automotive cameras; drones; virtual reality cameras; and internet protocol security cameras for professional use, and home security and monitoring, as well as robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.