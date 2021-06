Analyzing JFrog (FROG) and Its Competitors

JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare JFrog to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares JFrog and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFrog N/A N/A N/A JFrog Competitors -40.05% -62.65% -3.53%

This table compares JFrog and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JFrog $150.83 million -$9.40 million -315.00 JFrog Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.06

JFrog’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than JFrog. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JFrog and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFrog 1 6 5 0 2.33 JFrog Competitors 2160 11334 21193 607 2.57

JFrog currently has a consensus target price of $69.30, suggesting a potential upside of 46.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.07%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

JFrog rivals beat JFrog on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

