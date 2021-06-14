Analyzing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.69%. Given Metromile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Maiden.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Maiden $184.12 million 1.63 $41.76 million N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A N/A N/A Maiden 19.50% -8.00% -0.32%

Summary

Metromile beats Maiden on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and a range of legacy services to small insurance companies. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

