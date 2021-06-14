Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ADRZF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.