Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 13th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ADRZF stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48.
Andritz Company Profile
