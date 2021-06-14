Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.39

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 6988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

