APN Property Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:APD)

APN Property Group Limited (ASX:APD) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
APN Property Group Company Profile
