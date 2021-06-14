Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

AFT stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.09.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

