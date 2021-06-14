Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
AFT stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.09.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
