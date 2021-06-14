ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.81

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 75029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.