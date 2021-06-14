Argent Trust Co Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.