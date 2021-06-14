Argent Trust Co Sells 627 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

