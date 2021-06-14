Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,300 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 1,628,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ARNGF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.