ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of ASML worth $518,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $698.95 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $704.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $651.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.