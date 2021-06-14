ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $444.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 199.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $827,003.62 and $444.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00443076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.