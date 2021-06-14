Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
About Athena Gold
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.