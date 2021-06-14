Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.08 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

