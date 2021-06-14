Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $66.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

ATH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 953,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,799. Athene has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

