Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atotech during the first quarter worth $15,137,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

