AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.58 Million

Equities analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $61.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. AtriCure posted sales of $40.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $255.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $255.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.12 million, with estimates ranging from $291.58 million to $313.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.51. 5,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,964. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.