AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,912,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

