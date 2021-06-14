AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

