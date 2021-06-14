AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 487.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,988 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $29.23 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

