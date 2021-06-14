Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 13th total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EARS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,222. Auris Medical has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARS. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Auris Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Auris Medical by 649,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Auris Medical by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

