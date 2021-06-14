Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 567.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 47.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

