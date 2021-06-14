Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $240,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $198.11. 16,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,452. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $200.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

