Autonio (NIOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $341,218.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $341,218.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00061726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00167240 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00185988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.01052077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.73 or 1.00359861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,018,159 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

