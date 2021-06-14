AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,394.61 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,452.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock worth $12,582,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

