AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post $10.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $16.49 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 12,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

