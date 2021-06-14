Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $94.79 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.