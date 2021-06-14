AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.57). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 1,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

