Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00. Axonics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

