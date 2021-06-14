AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of AZZ worth $204,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AZZ by 86.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AZZ during the first quarter worth $780,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.