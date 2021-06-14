B. Riley Raises Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target to $25.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $2,052,000. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

