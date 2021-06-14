Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. First Bank comprises approximately 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Bank worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 893.8% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank stock remained flat at $$13.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,714. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

