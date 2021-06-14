Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,594 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,258. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.