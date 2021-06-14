Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

