Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 47,509 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $48,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,485.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,649 shares of company stock valued at $436,309. 16.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.93. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.