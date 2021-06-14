Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.75% of TriState Capital worth $13,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of TriState Capital stock remained flat at $$23.18 during trading on Monday. 56 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.