BancorpSouth Bank Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

